74th Independence Day | Providing 1 lakh households with drinking water under Jal Jeevan Mission: PM Modi

More than one lakh households are now being provided with drinking water under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“Over one lakh households are being provided drinking water under Jal Jeevan mission,” the prime minister said during his address to the nation on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day today.

Follow our LIVE blog on the 74th Independence Day celebrations

He added that an important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' was Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer.

“To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) of Rs 1 lakh crore has been created, he added.

Also Read: Key highlights of what PM Modi said and announced

PM Modi, in his speech, also reiterated the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during the need of the hour. Modi further highlighted the improving agricultural sector that is now capable of feeding the world.

“There was a time when our agricultural sector was considered to be backward but now, we can not only feed our citizens but can also export to the world,” PM Modi added.

He also shared that three COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development. "We will start the vaccination drive once scientists approve them. Our roadmap to bring the coronavirus vaccine to all Indians in shortest possible time is ready," PM Modi said.