you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 10:03 AM IST | Source: PTI

74th Independence Day | PM Modi's speech reflects his vision, mission, resolve to build all-inclusive, stronger self-reliant India: JP Nadda

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in global economy.

PTI

The spirited and inspiring speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day reflects his vision, mission and resolve to build an all-inclusive and stronger self-reliant India, BJP President J P Nadda said.

Delivering his seventh straight Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Modi on Saturday said the call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' has captured people's imagination and become a "mantra" for everyone, as he pushed for raising India's share in global economy.

PM Modi highlights importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat in Independence Day speech

'Make in India' to 'Make for World', PM Modi reveals bigger plan

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi asked citizens to prepare themselves for a self-reliant India.

Lauding him, Nadda said the prime minister's speech reflects his vision, mission and resolve to build an all inclusive and stronger 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"A very spirited and inspiring speech by PM Narendra Modi ji on the 74th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. PM Modi ji's speech reflects his vision, mission and resolve to build an all inclusive and stronger Aatmanirbhar Bharat," Nadda tweeted.
First Published on Aug 15, 2020 09:55 am

