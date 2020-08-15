74th Independence Day | Nepal PM Oli makes first phone call to PM Modi since Kalapani border dispute

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 to greet him on the 74th Independence Day of India, the PMO said in a statement.

The Prime Minister of Nepal also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

The phone call comes at a time when India’s ties with the neighbouring nation hit a rough patch over a border dispute.

“The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard,” the statement said.

"Prime Minister thanked the Prime Minister of Nepal for his telephone call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share," the statement added.

Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India.

— K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) August 15, 2020

Earlier, Oli had took to Twitter to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nepal had recently unveiled a new map where a disputed territory in Uttarakhand was shown as a part of Nepal. The 370 square kilometre area is located at the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and China (Tibet), and India maintains it as its own territory. A constitution amendment Bill was passed by Nepal to legitimize the addition of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to the country's new map.

The neighbouring nation’s move was believed to be in retaliation to India inaugurating a road from Dharchula to Lipulekh. The two leaders had not spoken since the Kalapani border dispute.