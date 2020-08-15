74th Independence Day | Key highlights of what PM Modi said and announced

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort on India's 74th Independence Day. This is PM Modi's second Independence Day Speech since he won a second term. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, strict social distancing and safety measures were followed.

This year, the event was not attended by the general public. The event was witnessed by 1,500 corona warriors, including 500 police personnel who recovered from the COVID-19 infection.

Independence Day 2020 LIVE Updates



PM Modi reiterated the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during the need of the hour. Over 130 crore Indians have decided to become ‘atmanirbhar’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Becoming ‘atmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ is mandatory. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal,” PM Modi said.



He also said that more than one lakh households are now being provided with drinking water under the Centre’s Jal Jeevan mission.



Underscoring his focus on 'Make in India' and extending it to 'Make for World', the Prime Minister announced a major push to infrastructure sector. He said, "Along with Make in India, we have now to take forward the mantra Make for World."



PM Modi also spoke about the that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will help Indian students become global citizens while ensuring that these students stay connected to their roots. "After three decades, we have been successful in getting a new education policy," said PM Modi.



He also announced that every Indian citizen would get a Health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDH) which would contain all the information of every test, disease, medicine and associated reports of each individual. “Another big campaign is going to start in the country starting today. This is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector," PM Modi said.

This is the National Digital Health Mission. National Digital Health Mission will bring a new revolution in India's health sector," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister also announced that the Centre has set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for girls in India.



The Prime Minister also announced announced that over six lakh villages across India would be connected through high-speed internet via optical fibre.



PM Modi also briefly touched upon the J&K issue and said, "Jammu and Kashmir has completed one year of independence from Article 370."



PM Modi said that the government would soon introduce a new cybersecurity policy as the rising threat from cyberspace could have an impact on India’s social and economic development. Also Read: 74th Independence Day | With govt's focus on cyber security, these stocks could gain

