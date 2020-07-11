74-year-old American wants to stay in India, says 'chaos' in US due to COVID-19

"There's chaos in US due to COVID-19 and (the) government is not taking care like the Indian government. I want to stay here," Johnny Pierce said
A 74-year-old from the United States, who has been staying in Kochi for the past five months, has approached the Kerala High Court seeking to convert his tourist visa into business visa since, according to him, there is "chaos" in the US due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"I'm making a petition to allow me to stay for another 180 days in Kerala & get a business visa to start a travel company here. I wish my family could also come here. I am very impressed with what's happening here. People in the US don't care about COVID-19," Pierce said.