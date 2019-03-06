App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

74% super-rich Indians prefer UK to buy new home: Report

According to the Wealth Report 2019 by property consultant Knight Frank, nearly 74 percent of Indian UHNWIs prefer to purchase properties in the UK, while 39 percent responded favourably to the United States.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

As many as 74 percent of ultra-high-networth (UHNWI) Indians prefer United Kingdom to buy a new home, a recent survey revealed.

According to the Wealth Report 2019 by property consultant Knight Frank, nearly 74 percent of Indian UHNWIs prefer to purchase properties in the UK, while 39 percent responded favourably to the United States.

"Both these places are of high interest for the India ultrarich from business as well as leisure and lifestyle purposes. These also remain the top choices of investment or self-use purchase for the coming years," the report said.

While 79 percent Indian UHNWIs prefer the UK as the destination for investment in property, 39 percent of the respondents have given preference to the US.

related news

As per the report, nearly 13 percent Indian UHNWIs showed affinity towards purchasing new homes in Australia, 16 percent in Canada and 19 percent in Singapore.

Similarly, for investment in properties other than first and second homes, 14 percent Indian UHNWIs have preferred Australia and Singapore, while 10 percent have given preference to Canada.

Commenting on the findings, Knight Frank India, chairman and managing director Shishir Baijal said Indians are progressively increasing their global footprint with UHNWIs getting attracted to the quality of services in these countries.

"We have seen a growing trend in purchase of properties amongst India's wealthy across the globe. It would be worthwhile to point out that Indians are contributing significantly to global wealth creation," he said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 08:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Real Estate

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Two Saffron Clad Goons Attack Kashmiri Vendors In Lucknow

Instagram Working on New Format For Branded Content Ads

Snapchat Testing Beta in 5 Indian Languages

Jay Panda's BJP Entry and Tathagata Satpathy’s Political Sanyas Set ...

Rupee Surges 30 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4G to Arrive in India Soon Says CEO DJ Koh

India vs England, Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Guwahati: Mandhana & ...

As India-Pak Tensions Escalate, Clueless Children Living Along LoC Wor ...

2019 Geneva Motor Show: Goodyear Unveils Car Tyre That Also Works for ...

BJP shoots itself in foot with Amit Shah's claim of '250 killed' in Ba ...

Taapsee Pannu on pushing the envelope with Badla and using her positio ...

Demonetisation has left unorganised sector in UP's Saharanpur traumati ...

Donald Trump revokes Obama-era order on reporting civilian casualties ...

Narendra Modi govt is mixing up its fiscal arithmetic; consequences ma ...

From Redmi Note 7 to Honor 9N: The best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Manchester United barge into quarters with historic ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim begin wit ...

International Women's Day 2019: Bowing to women who broke silence over ...

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15: All you need to know about this art ...

Happy Birthday Anupam Kher: Ganesha predicts a stress free year ahead ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a beautiful glimpse of his dream project!

BJP’s Sharad Tripathi slams party member Rakesh Singh Baghel with a ...

Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil gets a new release dat ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.