Independence Day 2018: Here are some fun facts about the Prime Minister's address

The annual Independence Day address by the Prime Minister on the ramparts of the Red Fort is a much-anticipated event since the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru ushered in a free India with his iconic “Tryst with Destiny” speech on 15 August, 1947.

Here are some facts surrounding the tradition:

> “Tryst with Destiny” was presented by Jawaharlal Nehru in Parliament in front of the Constituent Assembly a few minutes before midnight. Following the inaugural address, the Prime Minister has traditionally addressed the nation at the Red Fort.

> The longest-ever Independence Day speech was clocked at 96 minutes, and delivered by current Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.

> The average time taken by PM Modi to given an Independence Day address is approximately 1 hour and 12 minutes.

> The sum total of up all English renderings of Modi’s speeches total to an approximate 32,400 words. His predecessor, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, spoke a total of approximate 32600 words over all his ten Independence speeches combined.

> Manmohan Singh is also the first Prime Minister outside the Gandhi-Nehru family to unfurl the national tri-colour from the ramparts of the Red Fort 10 times.

> Only Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter Indira Gandhi have hoisted the flag more than 10 times at the Red Fort.

> Nehru had hoisted the national flag 17 consecutive times while Indira Gandhi got the honour 16 times. Indira Gandhi had unfurled the flag 11 consecutive times between 1966 and 1977.

> Atal Bihari Vajpayee had unfurled the tricolour from the Red Fort six times from 1998 to 2003.

> The safety of the Prime Minister is of paramount importance during the address. This year, close to 500 CCTV surveillance cameras, 10,000 policemen of the Delhi police force, 36 women and other men of the elite SWAT team and an entire contingent of snipers and commandos will be guarding the area in and around the Red Fort.

(With inputs from PTI)