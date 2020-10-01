71% parents reluctant to sending their children to school in October: Survey

Despite the Centre granting states permission to open schools and colleges, 71 percent of parents are reluctant to send their school in October, a LocalCircles survey reveals.

The survey claimed that only 28 percent of parents are in favour of re-opening of schools this year while 34 percent feel that schools should open only in the next academic year.

In a question about whether they would send their children if schools are reopened in October, 71 percent of respondents responded negatively while 21 percent responded positively.

This is compared to another LocalCircles survey's findings in August in which 23 percent said they would send their children to schools during the pandemic, reflecting a drop in three percentage points since.

When asked about their position on reopening schools keeping in mind the upcoming festive season and COVID-19 case load, 34 percent felt that schools should not open schools till March/April 2021. About 7 percent people said schools should open from October 1, 12 percent said schools should open from November 1 and 9 percent were of the view that schools should open from December 1.

"This means that only 28 percent parents are in favour of schools reopening in 2020, i.e., before December 31, while 34 percent feel they should open only in the next academic year i.e., April 2021," the survey said.

Under the latest unlock guidelines, schools and coaching institutes in India will be allowed to reopen in a phased manner from October 15. States and Union Territories have been given a free hand to decide whether to reopen schools and coaching institutes.

However, such decisions will be subject to consultation with the school’s or institution’s management after assessing the situation. Attendance will not be mandatory in schools and online classes, and other methods of distance learning will continue to be encouraged in view of the coronavirus situation in the country.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, however, has continued to encourage online and distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic under Unlock 5.0.