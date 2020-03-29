App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

70-year old woman dies after K'taka police denies entry to ambulance carrying her

The woman from Karnataka had come to stay with her son here and was being rushed to a Mangaluru hospital after her condition deteriorated, the family said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

An ambulance ferrying a seriously ill 70-year old woman from here to a hospital in nearby Mangaluru was allegedy not allowed by Karnataka police to cross the Thalapady border, following which she died on Sunday morning, her family claimed.

The woman from Karnataka had come to stay with her son here and was being rushed to a Mangaluru hospital after her condition deteriorated, the family said.

Despite pleas by the family and ambulance driver, police did not allow the vehicle to cross the border and turned it back on Saturday, they alleged.

She was taken to a primary health centre and then to home, but she died this morning, the family said.

Officials could not be reached for comment.

The woman had come to her son's house on March 14.

Two days ago, a seriously ill man who was not allowed to be taken to a Mangaluru hospital had died. A Bihari woman, who was in labour, had given birth in an ambulance as she was not allowed to visit her doctor in the neighbouring state.

Karnataka has sealed its border orders with Kerala as a result of which people in the border villages are facing immense difficulties as they depend on Mangaluru for their medical needs.

Lorries laden with vegetables and other essentials had been held up at Makootam and various other places on the border after the roads were blocked.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has also written to Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi to intervene in the matter.

Expressing concern over the blocking of roads at different places along the border, he had said the people in the border villages are dependent on the neighbouring State for various needs and now Karnataka has blocked them out by piling truckloads of soil on the roads.

This goes against the spirit of the central government, Vijayan had said.

The ambulance driver claimed no ambulance was being allowed to cross the border to reach Mangaluru.

First Published on Mar 29, 2020 04:38 pm

tags #coronavirus

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.