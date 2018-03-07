App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 07, 2018 05:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

70 train accidents in current year: MoS Railways Rajen Gohain

As many as 70 train accidents were reported between April 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 70 train accidents were reported between April 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said the national transporter accorded the highest priority to safety and that all possible steps were undertaken on a continual basis to prevent accidents.

"During the last three years, the number of consequential train accidents has decreased from 135 in 2014-15 to 107 in 2015-16 and further to 104 in 2016-17. In the current year (April 1, 2017-Feb 28, 2018) the number of consequential train accidents has further reduced to 70, as compared to 99 in the corresponding period of the previous year," the minister said.

Consequential train accidents include mishaps with a serious repercussion in terms of loss of human life or injury, damage to railway property or interruption to rail traffic.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Indian Railways

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC