70 lakh register on government's job portal, only 7,700 placed

Nearly 70 lakh individuals have registered for jobs on the government portal in just 40 days since the launch of the website. However, the number of those placed is minuscule.

The Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had launched the artificial intelligence (AI)-based Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee-Employer Mapping or ASEEM portal on July 10.

Between August 14 and August 21, over 7 lakh registered on the portal, whereas the number of people who found jobs during the week was 691, reported The Indian Express

Of the 69 lakh people who registered for a job, only 1.49 lakh individuals were offered one and only 7,700 could actually join work, stated the data collated by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on its ASEEM (Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) portal, as per the report.

The ASEEM portal aims to bridge the demand and supply gap in the skilled workforce market by improving the information flow.

The AI-based platform has also been envisioned to help strengthen the career path of the skilled workforce by guiding them as they attain industry-relevant skills.

While tailors, electricians, field-technicians, sewing machine operators and fitters top the list of aspirants, demand for courier delivery executives, nurses, accounts executives, manual cleaners and sales associates is high.

As per the portal, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu are facing acute shortage of workers. Of the total vacancies posted, over 77 percent are in five states. These states witnessed an exodus of migrant workers after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Around 514 companies have registered on the portal and 443 of them have posted 2.92 lakh jobs so far. Of the total jobs posted, 1.49 lakh have been offered to candidates, the report stated.

The government job portal maps workers based on their regions so that it can meet the demand for skilled workers in local industries. The database of migrant labourers and overseas citizens, who returned during the coronavirus outbreak and filled the SWADES Skill Card, has been integrated into the ASEEM portal.

Candidate data coming from government schemes such as PMKVY, National Urban Livelihoods Mission, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana and Seekho aur Kamao has also been integrated into the portal.