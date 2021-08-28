7 years of Jan Dhan Yojana: 43.04 crore beneficiaries, check details

Total deposit balances in accounts under PM Jan Dhan scheme are at Rs 1.46 lakh crore. (Representative image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the “untiring efforts” of all those who have worked to make Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), which facilitates the unbanked population to open a bank account, a success to mark the seven years of the scheme on August 28.

More than 43.04 crore people benefited from the PM Jan Dhan scheme, which was launched seven years ago as a national mission for financial inclusion. The Jan Dhan Yojana, which was announced by PM Modi in his Independence Day address in 2014, was launched on August 28, in the same year.

“Today we mark seven years of PM Jan Dhan, an initiative that has forever transformed India’s development trajectory. It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians. Jan Dhan Yojana has also helped further transparency,” the prime minister tweeted on the seventh anniversary of the scheme.



Today we mark seven years of #PMJanDhan, an initiative that has forever transformed India’s development trajectory. It has ensured financial inclusion and a life of dignity as well as empowerment for countless Indians. Jan Dhan Yojana has also helped further transparency.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

In another tweet, he applauded the “untiring efforts” of everyone who has worked for the success of the scheme. “Their efforts have ensured the people of India lead a better quality of life,” he added.

On the seventh anniversary of PMJDY, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterated the importance of this Scheme. “The journey of PMJDY led interventions undertaken over a short span of 7 years has in effect, produced both transformational as well as directional change thereby making the emerging FI ecosystem capable of delivering financial services to the last person of the society-the poorest of the poor. The underlying pillars of PMJDY, namely, Banking the Unbanked, Securing the Unsecured and Funding the Unfunded has made it possible to adopt multi-stakeholders’ collaborative approach while leveraging technology for serving the unserved and underserved areas as well.” she said.

Here are the key points to know about PM Jan Dhan Yojana:

- Since the inception of the scheme, more than 43.04 crore beneficiaries have been banked under PMJDY.

- PMJDY accounts have grown three-fold from 14.72 Crore in March 2015 to 43.04 crore as of August 18, 2021.

- Fifty-five percent of account holders are women and 67 percent of accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas.

- Of the total 43.04 crore PMJDY accounts, 36.86 crore (86 percent) are operative.

- Total deposit balances under PMJDY Accounts are at Rs 1.46 lakh crore, according to a release issued by the finance ministry.

- Total RuPay cards issued to PMJDY account holders are 31.23 crore.

- Under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, a total of Rs 30,945 crore have been credited in accounts of women PMJDY account holders during COVID-19 lockdown.

- About 5.1 crore PMJDY account holders receive direct benefit transfer (DBT) from the government under various schemes.

PMJDY is a national mission for financial inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension in an affordable manner.

In 2018, the government launched PMJDY 2.0 with enhanced features and benefits. Under the new version, the government decided to shift focus from 'Every Household' to 'Every Unbanked Adult' and free accidental insurance cover on RuPay cards doubled to Rs 2 lakh for PMJDY accounts opened after August 28, 2018.

At the same time Overdraft (OD) limit too doubled to Rs 10,000 and facility of OD up to Rs 2,000 without conditions was brought in.

(With inputs from PTI)