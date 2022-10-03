7-year-old boy dies after electric scooter battery explodes in his home in Maharashtra

The child suffered over 70 percent burn injuries. He died at a hospital. (Representational image)

A seven-year-old child died in Maharashtra's Palghar district in an incident involving an electric scooter's battery, reports said on Sunday. The battery from his father's scooter exploded while it was charging in the living room of their home, according to The Times of India.

The incident had taken place on September 23. The child, Shabbir Ansari, was asleep in the hall , when there was loud explosion from the battery plugged in for charging, The Indian Express reported.

The boy suffered 70 percent burns was taken to a hospital. He died there.

The police have filed a case of accidental death.

"Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating," a police officer told news agency PTI. "Shabbir's father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room."

Over the last few months, there have been several instances of electric scooters, sold by companies like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV, catching fire, putting spotlight on their batteries.

The companies recalled thousands of their electric scooters after the incidents.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway formed an expert committee to suggest additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards.

Last month, the ministry, in a draft notification, laid out requirements related to battery cells, Battery Management System (BMS), on board chargers, battery pack design and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit.

Earlier, the government had mandated new EV testing norms from October 1 but to allow manufacturers more time, extended the timelines.

Under the new timelines, phase one of new EV testing norms will be implemented from December 1, 2022, and phase 2 will be implemented from March 31, 2023.

Read: Govt extends timelines for implementation of new EV testing norms

(With inputs from PTI)