English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Nifty under pressure as global sell-off intensifies |
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    7-year-old boy dies after electric scooter battery explodes in his home in Maharashtra

    The police have filed a case of accidental death. "Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating," an officer said.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 03, 2022 / 12:49 PM IST
    The child suffered over 70 percent burn injuries. He died at a hospital. (Representational image)

    The child suffered over 70 percent burn injuries. He died at a hospital. (Representational image)

    A seven-year-old child died in Maharashtra's Palghar district in an incident involving an electric scooter's battery, reports said on Sunday. The battery from his father's scooter exploded while it was charging in the living room of their home, according to The Times of India.

    The incident had taken place on September 23. The child, Shabbir Ansari, was asleep in the hall , when there was loud explosion from the battery plugged in for charging, The Indian Express reported.

    The boy suffered 70 percent burns was taken to a hospital. He died there.

    The police have filed a case of accidental death.

    "Prima facie, the battery exploded due to excess heating," a police officer told news agency PTI.  "Shabbir's father had brought the assembled e-scooter from Jaipur and kept the battery for charging in the living room."

    Close

    Related stories

    Over the last few months, there have been several instances of electric scooters, sold by companies like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV, catching fire, putting spotlight on their batteries.

    The companies recalled thousands of their electric scooters after the incidents.

    Meanwhile, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway formed an expert committee to suggest additional safety requirements in the existing battery safety standards.

    Last month, the ministry, in a draft notification, laid out requirements related to battery cells, Battery Management System (BMS), on board chargers, battery pack design and thermal propagation due to internal cell short circuit.

    Earlier, the government had mandated new EV testing norms from October 1 but to allow manufacturers more time, extended the timelines.

    Under the new timelines, phase one of new EV testing norms will be implemented from December 1, 2022, and phase 2 will be implemented from March 31, 2023.

    Read: Govt extends timelines for implementation of new EV testing norms

     

    (With inputs from PTI)

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Electric scooters #Maharashtra #Palghar
    first published: Oct 3, 2022 12:45 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.