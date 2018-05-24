App
May 24, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

7 states/UTs to roll out intra-state e-way bill tomorrow

Maharashtra, Manipur and five union territories will tomorrow roll out intra-state e-way bill system for movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000 within the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra, Manipur and five union territories will tomorrow roll out intra-state e-way bill system for movement of goods worth over Rs 50,000 within the state. With this, 27 states/union territories would have implemented the e-way bill system for intra-state movement of goods, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The union territories which will roll out this system tomorrow are Chandigarh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu and Lakshadweep.

The government had launched the electronic-way or e-way bill system from April 1 for moving goods worth over Rs 50,000 from one state to another.

The same for intra or within the state movement has been rolled out from April 15.

"On an average 12 lakh e-way bills are being generated every day," the ministry added.

Touted as an anti-evasion measure, transporters of goods worth over Rs 50,000 would be required to present e-way bill to a GST inspector, if asked. The measure is expected to help boost tax collections by clamping down on trade that currently happens on cash basis.

The GST Council, in March, decided on a staggered roll out of the e-way bill starting with inter-state from April 1 and intra-state from April 15.

