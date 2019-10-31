App
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2019 05:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

7 shortlisted for RBI Dy Guv post; interview on November 7

The search panel also includes RBI Governor, Financial Services Secretary and some independent members.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A search panel headed by Cabinet Secretary is scheduled to interview seven shortlisted candidates next week for the post of RBI deputy governor, sources said. The post had fallen vacant after Viral Acharya resigned in July -- six months before the end of his term. The Reserve Bank has four deputy governors.

The Financial Sector Regulatory Appointment Search Committee (FSRASC) has shortlisted about seven names who have been called for the interview on November 7, the sources said.

The search panel also includes RBI Governor, Financial Services Secretary and some independent members.

Acharya, a New York University – Stern School of Business professor, was looking after the monetary policy department, including its forecasting and modelling unit, in the RBI.

According to a public notice, the appointment will be for a period of three years and the person will be eligible for re-appointment.

At present, there are three deputy governors - N S Vishwanathan, B P Kanungo and M K Jain.

First Published on Oct 31, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #RBI #Reserve Bank of India

