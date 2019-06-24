7 projects awarded under Bharatmala's Border Roads & International Connectivity Roads component till March

Seven road projects with an aggregate length of about 1,042 kms have been awarded under the Border Roads and International Connectivity Roads component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I till March 2019, Parliament was informed June 24.

Under the Coastal Roads and Port Connectivity roads component of the same programme, five road projects with a total length of about 163 kms have been awarded till March, 2019 in the entire country, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I was approved at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore.

"Under Border Roads and International Connectivity Roads component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, 7 nos. of road projects with an aggregate length of about 1,042 kms and total cost as Rs 4,916 crore (approx.) have been awarded till March, 2019 in entire country," Gadkari said, adding that the progress of all the projects is monitored electronically for ensuring completion as per schedule.

"Under Coastal Roads and Port Connectivity roads component of this programme, 5 nos. of road projects with total length of about 163 kms and total cost as Rs 2,469 crores (approx) have been awarded till March, 2019 in entire country," he said.

A total of 24,800 kms of National Highways along with 10,000 kms of residual road works under NHDP (National Highways Development Project) are part of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.