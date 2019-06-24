App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2019 09:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

7 projects awarded under Bharatmala's Border Roads & International Connectivity Roads component till March

Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I was approved at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seven road projects with an aggregate length of about 1,042 kms have been awarded under the Border Roads and International Connectivity Roads component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I till March 2019, Parliament was informed June 24.

Under the Coastal Roads and Port Connectivity roads component of the same programme, five road projects with a total length of about 163 kms have been awarded till March, 2019 in the entire country, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I was approved at an estimated outlay of Rs 5,35,000 crore.

"Under Border Roads and International Connectivity Roads component of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, 7 nos. of road projects with an aggregate length of about 1,042 kms and total cost as Rs 4,916 crore (approx.) have been awarded till March, 2019 in entire country," Gadkari said, adding that the progress of all the projects is monitored electronically for ensuring completion as per schedule.

"Under Coastal Roads and Port Connectivity roads component of this programme, 5 nos. of road projects with total length of about 163 kms and total cost as Rs 2,469 crores (approx) have been awarded till March, 2019 in entire country," he said.

A total of 24,800 kms of National Highways along with 10,000 kms of residual road works under NHDP (National Highways Development Project) are part of Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

Under the programme, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified stretches for development of about 9,000 km of economic corridors, about 6,000 km of inter-corridor and feeder roads, about 5,000 km of National Corridors Efficiency improvements, about 2,000 km length of border and international connectivity roads, about 2,000 km of coastal and port connectivity roads and about 800 km of expressways.

First Published on Jun 24, 2019 09:10 pm

tags #Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase-I #Current Affairs #India #Nitin Gadkari

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

