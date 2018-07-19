App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

7 naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattigarh

Acting on a tip-off, security forces had launched the operation from Dantewada district in the forest along the border of the two districts, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

At least seven naxals, including three women, were today gunned down in a fierce encounter with security forces in Chhattigsarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said. The skirmish took place at around 6 am in the forest near Timinar and Pusnar villages along the border of Bijapur and Dantewada districts when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, state's Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces had launched the operation from Dantewada district in the forest along the border of the two districts, he said.

While they were cordoning off jungles of Timinar and Pusnar villages, located around 450 km away from the state capital Raipur, in Bijapur, the exchange of fire broke out between the two sides, he said.

"After guns fell silent, bodies of seven naxals, including three women, were recovered from the spot," the DIG said.

Besides, two Insas rifles, two .303 rifles, one 12 bore gun and a few muzzle loading guns were also recovered from the spot, he said.

Further details are awaited as the search operation was still underway in the area, he added.
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.