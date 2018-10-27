App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2018 07:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

7 MPs, 199 MLAs have not declared PAN details: Report

The highest number of MLAs (51) who have not declared PAN details are from Congress followed by 42 BJP MLAs, 25 CPI(M) MLAs

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Seven sitting parliamentarians and 199 MLAs in the country have not declared their PAN details which are needed for filing nomination papers for elections, a report said on October 26.

The report prepared after analysis of permanent account number(PAN) details of 542 Lok Sabha MPs and 4,086 MLAs has been brought out by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the National Election Watch (NEW).

Details of PAN are to be furnished before returning officers by candidates contesting elections for parliament and state legislative bodies, in affidavits along with their nomination papers.

"The highest number of MLAs (51) who have not declared PAN details are from Congress followed by 42 BJP MLAs, 25 CPI(M) MLAs. Statewise, the highest number (33) was from Kerala, followed by Mizoram (28) and Madhya Pradesh (19)," said a statement from ADR.

related news

Interestingly, Mizoram state Assembly has a strength of 40 MLAs out of which 28 did not give details of their PAN.

In case of MPs, two each from Odisha (both from BJD) and Tamil Nadu (both AIDMK), and one each from Assam, Mizoram and Lakshadweep have not declared their PAN details. One MP each from Congress, AIUDF and NCP have also not declared their PAN details, said the report.

The highest number of reelected MLAs (18) whose PAN details had discrepancy belonged to the BJP followed by nine from the Congress and three from the JD(U),

Four reelected MPs from the BJD, two reelected MPs each from the BJP and the Congress, and one reelected MP each of the NCP and JD(S) have discrepancy in their PAN details, the report said.
First Published on Oct 27, 2018 07:30 am

tags #Current Affairs #India #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.