Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Jan 28, 2020 02:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

7 million Indian youth to be trained for green economy by 2021: J&K official

Farooq Ahmed Khan, advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, stressed on the need for achieving the goal of a green economy for the betterment of the environment and sustainable livelihood of future generations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Green Skill Development Institute (GSDI) has been launched by the Centre for skill development of about 7 million youth in environment, forestry, wildlife and climate change sectors by next year, a senior official of the Jammu and Kashmir administration has said.

Farooq Ahmed Khan, advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor, stressed on the need for achieving the goal of a green economy for the betterment of the environment and sustainable livelihood of future generations.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of a 20-day training programme on 'Bird Identification & Basic Ornithology' organised by Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) under the Green Skill Development Programme of the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change at Institute of Hotel Management in Rajbagh on Monday.

“GSDI will prepare the youth for green jobs that contribute towards preserving and restoring the quality of environment in the country," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir has a rich diversity of flora and fauna besides being a tourist destination as the opportunities for the youth are manifold, he pointed out.

After getting proper training, the youth can earn a better livelihood and also help in preserving the natural environment and biodiversity, Khan added.

First Published on Jan 28, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Green Economy #India #J&K official #youth

