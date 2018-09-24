App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 02:25 PM IST

7 injured in Manipur IED blast

The blast occurred in front of a vehicle spares shop in the congested locality of Major Khul around 5.30 am.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Seven persons were injured after unidentified miscreants triggered a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in this capital town of Manipur on Monday, police said.

The blast occurred in front of a vehicle spares shop in the congested locality of Major Khul around 5.30 am.

None of the injured were members of Manipur's ethnic groups, police said. They were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 02:23 pm

#Current Affairs #India #Manipur

