7 Army personnel struck by avalanche in Arunachal Pradesh, dead: Indian Army

Representative image

The seven Army personnel who were struck by an avalanche in the high-altitude areas of Kameng sector in Arunachal Pradesh on February 6 have been confirmed dead, the Indian Army said on February 8. Their bodies have been retrieved from the avalanche site, they added.

The seven Indian Army personnel, who were struck by the avalanche on Sunday, were part of a patrol team, Lieutenant Colonel Harsh Wardhan Pande, Public Relations Officer, Ministry of Defence (Tezpur), had said.

He had also informed that specialised teams had been airlifted to assist in the rescue operations.

Notably, the area had been witnessing inclement weather with heavy snowfall for the past few days.

According to a PTI report, several high altitude areas in Arunachal Pradesh, have received heavy snowfall this year, including Daria Hill near Itanagar and Rupa town in the frontier state’s West Kameng district.