you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

68-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Kerala, second death in state: Govt

The condition of the man was "extremely critical", a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File Image
A 68-year-old man died of the novel coronavirus here, taking the number of COVID-19 deaths in Kerala to two, the government said on Tuesday.

The condition of the man was "extremely critical", a press release from the state-run Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital said.

This is the second coronavirus death in the state.

The patient was on ventilator support for the past five days and was suffering from high blood pressure. He was also on dialysis, it said.

The first death in the state from COVID-19 was reported from Chullickal in Kochi.

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 09:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Kerala

