68 Indian fishermen, 10 boats taken into custody by Sri Lanka; govt seeking their release: MEA

The Sri Lankan authorities have taken 68 Indian fishermen and 10 boats into their custody, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on December 21, adding that the Centre has sought their "early release".

The fishermen along with their boats were detained in the period between December 18 and 20, the MEA said.

"We are concerned about the detention of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu by Sri Lankan authorities between 18 and 20 December 2021. As per our information, 68 fishermen and 10 boats have been taken into custody." MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press briefing.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who met representatives of various political parties over the detention of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka, has apprised them of the efforts taken by the government to secure their early release, Bagchi said.

Among leaders who have met Jaishankar on the issue is DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. Members of the Congress party, AIADMK and other political outfits have also called upon the Centre to address the issue.

"Our High Commission in Colombo has taken up the issue of early release of the Indian fishermen and boats with the Government of Sri Lanka," the MEA spokesperson said.

"The external affairs minister has received representations on this issue from various political parties. He was also called on the matter by the Tamil Nadu chief minister. He has apprised them all of the current situation and underlined the Government of India’s efforts to secure early release," Bagchi noted.

The detained Indian fishermen have been provided consular access, he confirmed.

"Officials from Consulate General of India, Jaffna, have met detained fishermen and are providing all necessary support. This includes clothes, toiletries, snacks, dry essentials and masks, besides facilitating phone calls to relatives. They are also arranging legal representation," he said.

In the case of one fisherman who was indisposed, the Indian Consular Officer has visited him in the hospital to check on his welfare, Bagchi added.