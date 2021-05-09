6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 cylinders received as foreign aid amid COVID-19 surge: Govt

File image

A total of 6,738 oxygen concentrators, 3,856 oxygen cylinders, 16 oxygen generation plants and about three lakh Remdesivir vials received as aid from foreign countries have been delivered or dispatched to various states and union territories between April 27 and May 8, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

Reflecting the solidarity and goodwill towards India, the global community has extended a helping hand in supporting its efforts in the fight against COVID-19, the ministry said.

The Government of India has designed a streamlined and systematic mechanism for effective allocation, and prompt distribution and delivery of the support supplies received by India.

This will help supplement the medical infrastructure of the tertiary care institutions and recipient states and UTs, and strengthen their clinical management capacities for effective clinical management of the hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The Government of India has been receiving international donations and aid of COVID-19 relief medical supplies and equipment since 27 April from different countries/organisations.

"Effective immediate allocation, and streamlined delivery to the recipient states and UTs and institutions is an ongoing exercise. This is being comprehensively monitored by the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis," the ministry said.

Professor Randeep Guleria, Director AIIMS, New Delhi thanked all for sending foreign aid in form of medical equipments -- ventilators, oxygen cylinders and concentrators -- to fight a huge surge of cases. He also expressed his deep gratitude to everyone who have helped in fighting the pandemic.