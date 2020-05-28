6,566 new COVID-19 cases in India, 194 deaths in 24 hours

Tthe union Health Ministry, on May 28, said that the death toll due to COVID-19 had risen to 4,531 and the number of cases had climbed to 158,333 in the country, registering an increase of 194 deaths and 6,566 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stand at 86,110 while 67,691 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

"Thus, around 42.75 per cent patients have recovered so far," a senior Health Ministry official said.

The total confirmed cases include foreigners.

(With PTI inputs)



