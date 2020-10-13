172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|65-year-old-dalit-man-thrashed-forced-to-drink-urine-in-uttar-pradesh-5958311.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

65-year-old Dalit man thrashed, forced to drink urine in Uttar Pradesh

The victim said the accused had forced him to drink his urine a few days ago, and when he refused to do so, he and his son were reportedly beaten up with a stick

Moneycontrol News
Dalit man from UP was forced to drink urine (Image: ANI)
Dalit man from UP was forced to drink urine (Image: ANI)

In what appears to be another case of Dalit violence, a 65-year-old man was allegedly forced to drink urine in Uttar Pradesh’s Lalitpur last week

The victim, identified as Amar, is a resident of Roda village in Lalitpur district. He told news agency ANI that the accused, Sonu Yadav, forced him to drink his urine a few days ago. When he refused, he was reportedly beaten up with a stick.

The victim claimed that his son was also attacked with an axe.

The victim later lodged a complaint against Sonu Yadav, following which the main accused was arrested. The police are now searching for the other persons involved in the case.

Superintendent of Police Mirza Manzar Beg has confirmed that a handful of influential people from the Roda village had thrashed the elderly Dalit man and his son.

He said: “The main accused has been arrested and search is on for others involved in this case. We registered an FIR soon after getting the complaint. We will not tolerate any such bullying.”

With ANI inputs
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 04:51 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Dalit violence #India #Uttar Pradesh

