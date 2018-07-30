65-year-old banker duped of Rs 35 lakh after 'falling in love' online

Of all people, one would expect a banker to be aware of con artists who trick people into sending money. However, a retired banker living in Gurugram was allegedly duped of Rs 35 lakh after falling in love with a girl over the internet.

The 65-year-old ex-banker gave away Rs 13 lakh of his hard-earned savings and took a loan of Rs 22 lakh to help out a woman who claimed to be detained by immigration officials at the Mumbai airport, reported The Times of India.

The man received a friend request from a woman named Jenny Anderson on May 19. He accepted it. Very soon, the pair exchanged mobile numbers and started talking via WhatsApp.

According to the man, Jenny claimed she was single and lived with her mother in London, where she also owned a jewellery shop. On May 26, the woman invited the banker to her shop’s 11th anniversary but the man expressed his inability as he was alone.

On May 29, Jenny informed the man that she was coming to India to procure gold as well as to meet him.

“Jenny said she would board the flight on June 1. She further said she would land in Mumbai and then take a connecting flight to Delhi, where she was supposed to stay for a week before leaving for Dubai,” he told police.

On June 1, the man received a call from one Pooja who claimed to be an immigration department official. She informed the banker than Jenny was carrying Rs 68 lakh worth of British Pounds without any valid document.

For the next few days, he received multiple calls from people who claimed to be government officials. He also talked to Jenny who asked him to deposit the fine promising to repay later. She also suggested taking loans to do so.

The man complied, making over 20 transactions to pay Rs 35 lakh. However, Jenny never came to visit him.

A case in the matter has been registered with DLF 1 police station and an investigation is going on.