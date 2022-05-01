65 hours, 25 meetings & 8 world leaders: Packed itinerary for PM Modi on Europe tour from tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

It’s a jam-packed schedule for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he embarks on his first visit abroad this year. The prime minister, who will embark on a three-day visit to Germany, Denmark and France from May 2, will have 25 hectic engagements spanning around 65 hours, government sources said on Saturday.

PM Modi will hold meetings, bilateral as well as multilateral, with eight world leaders from seven countries besides having an interaction with 50 global business leaders, they told news agency Press Trust of India. He will also interact with thousands of members of the Indian community.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia. Prime Minister Modi will be spending one night each in Germany and Denmark while two nights in flight. In Paris, Modi will hold talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, who was re elected to the top post in a fiercelyfought presidential election.

In Berlin, the prime minister will hold bilateral talks with Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, and the two leaders will co-chair the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC), the MEA had said in a statement. It will be Modi’s first meeting with Chancellor Scholz who took charge of the top office from his predecessor Angela Merkel in December last year.

In 2021, India and Germany commemorated 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations and have been strategic partners since 2000. This visit will be an opportunity to enhance and intensify cooperation in a broad range of areas and for the two governments to exchange views on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

Prime Minister will thereafter travel to Copenhagen on an official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit being hosted by Denmark.

The bilateral component of the visit will include talks with PM Frederiksen as well as an audience with Her Majesty Queen Margrethe II. The Green Strategic Partnership was the first of its kind arrangement between India and Denmark.

The visit would provide both sides an opportunity to review its progress, as well as examine ways to further expand our multifaceted cooperation. During the visit, Prime Minister will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and also address members of the Indian diaspora.

During the 2nd India-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister will also interact with other Nordic leaders - Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland.

The Summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region. The 1st India Nordic Summit took place in 2018 in Stockholm.





