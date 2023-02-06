63 passengers placed in 'No Fly List' in last year over unruly behaviour, not wearing masks: Govt

Amid several reports of unruly bahaviour of passengers with the flight crew, which became a major issue in the Indian aviation sector after the shocking 'pee-gate' late last year, the Civil Aviation Ministry on February 6 stated that 63 passengers were placed in the 'No-Fly-List' in last one year.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) stated that the majority of passengers placed on the "No Fly List" were for violation "related to not wearing a mask or not obeying the instructions of crew members."

The National No Fly List is an Indian government initiative to identify disruptive passengers and temporarily prohibit them from boarding flights. The objective of the list is "to ensure safety and check unruly and disruptive behaviour on aircraft".

The government in the Parliament stated that the list also included two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the last year.

It also mentioned that as per the provision mentioned in DGCA's Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), a 'No Fly List' is maintained by the airline regulator containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of the ban, etc. Reports of passengers misbehaving with the flight crew and other passengers took a nasty turn after two incidents of urinating in a drunken stage in two different Air India flight cabins came to light last year. Related stories PM Modi attacks Congress, says HAL was used to target his govt and instigate people

Russia would like to see normalisation of India-China relations: Russian Ambassador

Govt throwing people out of their homes in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti ALSO READ: Air India tweaks in-flight liquor service policy after 'pee-gate' As regards specific incidents related to urination on two Air India flights, the following action was taken by DGCA for non-compliance to applicable regulations in the last year: 1) Incident 1 occurred on AI-102 flight, New York to New Delhi dated 26.11.2022: (i) Financial Penalty of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed on Air India. (ii) Financial Penalty of Rs 3 lakh has been imposed on the Director of Flight services of Air India. (iii) License of Air India's Pilot in Command was suspended for three months. 2) Incident 2 occurred on AI-142, Paris to New Delhi dated 06.12.2022: (i) Financial Penalty of Rs 10 lakh has been imposed by DGCA on Air India In two separate incidents—one on November 26, 2022, onboard its AI-102 NewYork-Delhi flight and the other on December 6, 2022, Paris-Delhi flight—two inebriated male passengers allegedly urinated in the airline cabin. On the flight from New York, the passenger urinated over a passenger, a woman in her 70s in business class, while in the second case, the woman’s seat on which the drunk passenger urinated was vacant. Meanwhile, Shankar Mishra, the accused in the first incident on the NewYork-Delhi flight has been granted bail by a Delhi Court on January 31 after he was arrested by Delhi Police. Delhi Police had registered the FIR against him on Jan

Moneycontrol News