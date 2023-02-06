English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    63 passengers placed in 'No Fly List' in last year over unruly behaviour, not wearing masks: Govt

    The government in the Parliament stated that the list also included two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in last one year.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST
    a 'No Fly List' is maintained by the airline regulator containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of ban etc. (Representational image)

    a 'No Fly List' is maintained by the airline regulator containing specific information related to the passenger involved, contact details of identification documents, date of occurrence, sector, flight number, period of imposition of ban etc. (Representational image)

    Amid several reports of unruly bahaviour of passengers with the flight crew, which became a major issue in the Indian aviation sector after the shocking 'pee-gate' late last year, the Civil Aviation Ministry on February 6 stated that 63 passengers were placed in the 'No-Fly-List' in last one year.

    In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha today, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. (Dr) V. K. Singh, (Retd) stated that the majority of passengers placed on the "No Fly List" were for violation "related to not wearing a mask or not obeying the instructions of crew members."

    The National No Fly List is an Indian government initiative to identify disruptive passengers and temporarily prohibit them from boarding flights. The objective of the list is "to ensure safety and check unruly and disruptive behaviour on aircraft".

    The government in the Parliament stated that the list also included two incidents of urinating that have come to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in the last year.