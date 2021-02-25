English
614 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus claimed the life of five more persons in the district, raising the death toll to 6,251, he said.

PTI
February 25, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST
The deadliest year in American history has taught us that only time will tell. (Image: AP)

With the addition of 614 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,62,280,an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus claimed the life of five more persons in the district, raising the death toll to 6,251, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.38 percent, he said.

So far, 2,51,056patients have recovered from the disease in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.72 per cent.

There are 4,973 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,793,while the death toll has reached 1,203, an official from the district administration said.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Feb 25, 2021 09:59 am

