614 new COVID-19 cases in Thane, 5 more deaths

The deadliest year in American history has taught us that only time will tell. (Image: AP)

With the addition of 614 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 2,62,280,an official said on Thursday.

Besides these new cases reported on Wednesday, the virus claimed the life of five more persons in the district, raising the death toll to 6,251, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.38 percent, he said.

So far, 2,51,056patients have recovered from the disease in the district, reflecting a recovery rate of 95.72 per cent.

There are 4,973 active COVID-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,793,while the death toll has reached 1,203, an official from the district administration said.