MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Watch Kushal Bhagi of Tortuga Wealth Managers decode how you can maximise your MF investments on Sept 21 @11am. Register Now
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

61 test negative for Nipah so far: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

In a press release, the minister said samples of 15 more persons in the contact list came back negative, taking the total number of people who are in the clear to 61.

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 09:54 AM IST
A 12-yeara-old boy died of Nipah virus infection on September 5, 2021

A 12-yeara-old boy died of Nipah virus infection on September 5, 2021

Test results of 61 people who had come in close contact with the 12-year-old child who succumbed to Nipah have been negative, till now, for the virus infection, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Thursday.

In a press release, the minister said samples of 15 more persons in the contact list came back negative, taking the total number of people who are in the clear to 61.

She also said more samples would be tested during the day and that at present 64 persons were under observation at the Kozhikode Medical College and their health was stable.

As of Wednesday evening the total number of people who tested negative was 46.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Nipah #Veena George
first published: Sep 9, 2021 09:55 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

Simply Save | Know the taxation rules for interest earned on EPF contribution of over Rs 2.5 lakh

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.