App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 08:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

61% office-goers in India want commuting time to be included in working hours: Survey

The survey was independently managed by MindMetre Research and the sample is highly representative of senior managers and owners in businesses across the globe, spanning a variety of industries.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

A majority of office-goers in India want commuting time to be included in their working hours, according to IWG Global Workspace survey. Over 80 per cent of the companies in India are introducing flexible working to help attract and retain employees, it said.

IWG, one of the world's leading flexible workspace provider, Wednesday released a study based on insights of over 15,000 professionals from different industries in more than 80 countries.

The survey was independently managed by MindMetre Research and the sample is highly representative of senior managers and owners in businesses across the globe, spanning a variety of industries.

"61 per cent office-goers from India believe that official working hours should include time spent on their journey to and from work. Also, 41% said commuting to/ from work is the part of the working day which they like the least," IWG said in a statement.

related news

Globally, nearly half (42 per cent) of the professionals think that official working hours should include time spent on their journey, as it does not constitute free time in their day.

"Last year our Global Workspace Survey talked about reaching a tipping point, but what we are seeing now is that flexible working is considered by many to be the new norm for any business that is serious about productivity, agility and winning the war for top talent," IWG CEO and Founder Mark Dixon said.

"Indeed, half of all our respondents claim to work outside their main office location for at least half of the week," he said.

The survey suggested that businesses that do not have a flexible workspace policy risk losing out on top talent.

Around 71 per cent of businesses globally and 81 per cent in India think that offering flexible working enables them to expand their talent pool, the survey showed.

In fact, many (77 per cent globally and 81 per cent in India) businesses are adapting to improve talent retention by introducing flexible working.

From an employee's point of view, one third of people globally said flexible working is so important, they would prioritise it over having a more prestigious role (32 per cent globally and 49 per cent in India).

"Perhaps this is due to an increasing focus on work/life balance: flexible working is seen to improve this balance by 78 per cent globally and 86 per cent in India," the statement said.
First Published on Mar 13, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Travel

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Pakistan Successfully Test-fires 'Smart Weapon' From JF-17 Fighter Jet

Elections 2019: The Story of How 90 Crore Voters Make and Break Histor ...

How Andhra Pradesh Voted In Assembly And LS Polls In The Past Three El ...

Mayawati's Latest Single. I Don't Want to Hold Your Hand

Wait and Watch, Says BJP as it Works Out Plan to Win Guna and Chhindwa ...

For BJP, Nationalism a Strategy to Win Polls Just Like Priyanka’s En ...

BJP's 1st List of Candidates From Karnataka to be Finalised on March 1 ...

Assam Elephant Death: Forest Department Had Warned Army Against Killer ...

BJP Like a Psychiatric Patient, Says Mamata Banerjee After it Asks EC ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

What the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 8 planes means for SpiceJet, ...

Congress promises jobs for women amid heated election campaign

The danger of flying on Boeing 737 Max planes

CAPA expects airfares to go up in coming quarters due to shortage of f ...

Analysis: What the amendments to the fraudulent and unfair trade pract ...

Midcap, smallcap stocks likely hold rally till election results, says ...

I-Sec PD expects one more rate cut by MPC in April

Here are some stock queries answered by Sudarshan Sukhani & Mitessh Th ...

Odisha's tribals who gather and sell minor forest produce left at the ...

January IIP at 1.7%: Why a consistent downward trend in factory output ...

Rahul Gandhi’s attacks on Modi may grab eyeballs, but without meanin ...

UK Parliament delivers crushing defeat to Theresa May's Brexit deal 39 ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool look to break the mould aga ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 5th ODI at Delhi: Jadhav and B ...

Morgan Freeman joins the cast of The Hitman's Bodyguard sequel

Shah Rukh Khan's special cameo in Madhavan's Rocketry: Is it a planned ...

After PM Modi’s request, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar among stars urging ...

Bumro from Notebook: Zaheer Iqbal shows off his dance moves and impres ...

Jumanji 3: Dwayne Johnson drops the first look of the film
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.