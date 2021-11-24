60 tractors, 1,000 people to head to Parliament on November 29: Rakesh Tikait

A thousand people will head to the Parliament during teh tractor march to press for their demands, unlike 200 people that went last time, said farmers' leader Rakesh Tikait. (File image)

As many as 60 tractors will head to Parliament in Delhi as part of a tractor march announced by farmer unions on November 29 to coincide with the beginning of the winter session of Parliament to press for a statutory guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops among other things, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on November 23.

"On 29 November, 60 tractors will head to Parliament for the tractor march. The tractors will go through the roads, which have been opened by the government. We were accused of keeping the roads blocked. We did not block the road. Blocking the roads is not our movement. Perhaps, our movement is to talk to the government. We will straight go to the Parliament," Tikait told news agency ANI.

The statement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that the Centre will repeal the three farm laws, which triggered nationwide farmers' protest.

The Union Cabinet is expected to take up the farm laws repeal bill for approval on November 23. This bill shall then be introduced in the forthcoming winter session of Parliament that would commence from November 29.

Speaking to the news agency, Tikait also said that a thousand people will head to the Parliament to press for their demands, unlike 200 people that went last time.

"We are awaiting the government's response on MSP. Moreover, the incidents that happened in the past one year, in which 750 farmers died, the government should take responsibility for that," the BKU leader said.

Earlier in November, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions had announced that to observe one year of the anti-farm law agitation, 500 farmers will participate in peaceful tractors marches to Parliament every day during the Winter Session starting November 29.

The SKM has now said in an official statement that in capital cities in states distant from Delhi, tractor rallies will be organised, in addition to other protests.

"Preparations are underway for marking 26 November 2021, on the completion of 12 long and continuous months of struggle by lakhs of farmers in India, thousands of farmers are expected to come to the morcha sites on that day around Delhi," SKM said. It further stated that on 26 November, "partial victory" of the movement will be celebrated, and will emphasise on the remaining demands.