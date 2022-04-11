SC fixes 60-day limit to file for claims of COVID-19 deaths before March 20

The health ministry on April 11 said that the Supreme Court, in an order dated March 24, had fixed a timeline to file claims for the compensation of COVID-19 deaths.

For COVID-19 -related deaths that occurred before March 20 this year, the claims have to be filed within 60 days while for any future deaths, 90 days’ time would be provided to file for compensation.

The earlier order to process the claims and to make the actual payment of compensation within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of claim continues to be in force.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more + Show

The apex court had also said that in case of extreme hardship where any claimant could not make an application within the time prescribed, the claimant can make the claim through Grievance Redressal Committee which will be considered on a case to case basis.

The court had also directed that in a bid to minimise the risk of fake claims, a random scrutiny of five percent of claim applications would be made at the first instance.

“If it is found that anybody has made a fake claim, the same shall be considered under Section 52 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and liable to be punished accordingly,” said the ministry in a statement.

Only last week, the ministry had sent central teams to Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala for random scrutiny of claims filed for COVID-19 ex-gratia compensation in the wake of the top court ruling.