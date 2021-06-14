60% COVID-19 beds for women: Bengal prepares for possible coronavirus third wave
West Bengal's director of health services told a newspaper that coronavirus' Delta variant is affecting more members of a family. So, if a child tests positive for COVID-19, there is a likelihood that the mother may also get infected.
June 14, 2021 / 09:12 AM IST
Women praying at a temple in Kolkata, West Bengal on April 28, 2020 (File image: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)
The West Bengal government is working to allocate more of the 26,000 beds in government and private hospitals available at its disposal to women than men, The Times of India reported, as the state prepares for a possible third wave of COVID-19 cases that some claim would affect more children, and thus, consequently more women.
Ajay Chakraborty, Bengal's state director of health services, told the newspaper that the gender break-up for bed availability is currently 60:40 in favour of men. However, the state government is planning to reverse that to 60:40 in favour of women before September.
Chakraborty told the publication that the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, is affecting more members of a family. So, if the children were to get infected, their mothers were also likely to get affected. "We plan to keep them together. For the few cases, when the mother is negative, or may have recovered early, we are consulting experts on precautions she should take," Chakraborty added.
The state’s director of health services said that the government was procuring paediatric oximeters. Bengal already has 80 paediatric ventilators but was attempting to figure out if adult ventilators can be recalibrated for use in kids who are above two years old, Chakraborty told the newspaper.
As of June 13, Bengal had reported 14.57 lakh COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started in early 2020. While 14.24 lakh had recuperated, about 16,200 cases remained 'active'. The state had reported more than 16,800 deaths due to the infectious disease.