English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    60 arrested in connection with Howrah violence

    They have been booked under IPC sections that deal with rioting, attempt to murder, and causing damage to public properties, among others, a senior police officer said.

    PTI
    June 11, 2022 / 09:54 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    At least 60 people were arrested in connection with violence in West Bengal's Howrah district, police said on Saturday. They have been booked under IPC sections that deal with rioting, attempt to murder, and causing damage to public properties, among others, a senior police officer said.

    Widespread violence broke out in Howrah district on Friday over inflammatory comments by now-suspended BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal. The internet has been suspended in the district, besides imposition of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in certain areas.

    Following the violence, the state government replaced the Superintendent of Police of Rural Howrah, and the Commissioner of Police of Howrah City. Praveen Tripathi, Additional CP of Kolkata Police, was made the new Commissioner of Police of Howrah City. Swathi Bhangalia, DCP (South West) of Kolkata Police, was made the new SP of Rural Howrah.
    PTI
    Tags: #Howrah #violence #west bengal
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 09:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.