60% adult population fully vaccinated, says health minister Mansukh Mandaviya

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now," he said in a tweet.

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2021 / 12:01 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Over 60 per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday.

"Accomplishing more new feats! Congratulations India. Aided by public participation & dedicated efforts of our health workers, over 60 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated now," he said in a tweet.

Besides, around 89 per cent of India’s adults have been administered the first dose, according to health ministry officials.

With the administration of 70,17,671 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the country have exceeded 139.70 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #mansukh mandaviya #Omicron #vaccine
first published: Dec 23, 2021 12:01 pm

