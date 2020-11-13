6 states to get Rs 4,382 crore as additional assistance for damage caused by natural calamities

A high-level committee, headed by Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved additional assistance of Rs 4,381.88 crore to six states affected by cyclone/floods/landslides in 2020. The assistance will be released from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Sikkim to make up for the damage caused by natural calamities.

For West Bengal and Odisha -- ravaged by cyclone Amphan -- Rs 2,707.77 and Rs.128.23 crore has been approved, respectively. In the aftermath of cyclone 'Amphan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected states of West Bengal and Odisha on May 22.

For cyclone 'Nisarga', Rs 268.59 crore has been approved for Maharashtra.

For floods and landslides during the South-West monsoon, Rs 577.84 crore has been approved for Karnataka, Rs 611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 87.84 crore for Sikkim.

Financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to West Bengal and Rs 500 crore to Odisha were released, in advance, on May 23, 2020, for immediate relief activities in these states, the release issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

In addition, the Prime Minister had also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured, which was over and above the ex-gratia provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the NDRF, the statement said.

In all the six states, the central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of the memorandum from the affected states.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the central government has released Rs 15,524.43 crore to 28 states from the SDRF, the statement added.