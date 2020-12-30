6 security personnel among 9 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Security personnel stands guard during an encounter with militants at Pantha Chowk area, on the outskirts of Srinagar

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,199 on Wednesday as nine more people, including six security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Four fresh infections were detected in Lunglei district, two each in Aizawl and Serchhip and one in Hnahthial, he said.

Five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and one Assam Rifles jawan are among the new patients, the official said.

Eight patients have travel history and one infection was detected during contact tracing, he said.

Mizoram now has 103 active coronavirus cases, while 4,088 people have recovered and eight patients have succumbed to the disease so far, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1.78 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 1,159 in the last 24 hours.