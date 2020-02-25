App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Feb 25, 2020 07:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

6 SC judges infected with swine flu; CJI Bobde holds meeting

The CJI also held a meeting with office bearers of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to discuss the issue.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Supreme Court Justice DY Chandrachud, on February 25, announced that six judges of the apex court are suffering from an H1N1 virus infection.

According to an NDTV report, a meeting has already been held by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde to find out what remedial measures can be taken to prevent further spread of the disease.

Justice Chandrachud has reportedly advised CJI Bobde to carry out the inoculation of all Supreme Court workers, while Justice Arun Mishra advised one of his senior colleagues to not come to work if he is feeling unwell.

Close

In light of the sudden spurt of Swine Flu cases, Justice Mishra later announced, “It is a request to everyone here (in the SC), do not come to work if you are not feeling well.”

related news

CJI Bobde also met Dushyant Dave, president, Supreme Court Bar Association, who said,“The Chief Justice is very concerned. The government will likely be setting up a dispensary in the Supreme Court for vaccination.”

Notably, the symptoms of Swine Flu, which include fever, sore throat, etc, are similar to that of common cold. However, the mortality rate of Swine Flu is far higher than seasonal influenza and often leads to viral pneumonia.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 25, 2020 07:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Supreme Court

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.