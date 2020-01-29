6 more routes identified for high speed corridors, DPR ready in a year: Railways

In a briefing ahead of the Union Budget, Yadav said the six corridors include the Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and the Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad sections.
The Railways has identified six sections for high speed and semi-high speed rail corridors, Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said on Wednesday, stating the detailed project report on three sections will be completed within a year.
In a briefing ahead of the Union Budget, Yadav said the six corridors include the Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi and the Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad sections.Other corridors are: Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur, Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangalore-Mysore, Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar.
First Published on Jan 29, 2020 03:05 pm