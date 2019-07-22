App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2019 08:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

6-km elevated railway line in Rohtak by January next year: Manohar Lal Khattar

Khattar said to strengthen the railway infrastructure in the state, Haryana Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, was constituted, in which the state held 51 per cent stake while the remaining 49 per cent was held by the Railways.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said a 6-km-long elevated railway line was being constructed in Rohtak and it would be completed by January next year. Another railway line was being laid from Palwal to Kundli, said Khattar speaking at a function in Ambala Cantonment, an official release said here.

The function was presided over by the Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi.

Khattar said to strengthen the railway infrastructure in the state, Haryana Railway Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, was constituted, in which the state held 51 per cent stake while the remaining 49 per cent was held by the Railways.

Close

A policy was being formulated through which an investment to the tune of Rs 50 lakh crore could be made in the Railways in next 10 years, the release quoting Angadi said.

related news

He said the Railways aimed at increasing the safety of passengers, movement of trains on time, increase in the number of coaches for women and further expansion of the rail network.

Union Minister of State and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria and state Health Minister Anil Vij also spoke on the occasion.

Kataria, who is the Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Social Justice and Empowerment, said two lakh bio-toilets had been constructed by the Railways to promote cleanliness.

He said like the cleanliness campaign, PM Narendra Modi associated with the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' and made it a mass movement.

He said Modi had written to village panchayats and public representatives to make the Jal Shakti Abhiyan a mass movement.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Yadav briefed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries about the improvements made in the functioning of the Railways.

Digitisation and modernisation of the railway network was being done, he said, adding that facilities were being improved at railway stations.

The Chandigarh and Ambala railway stations were being integrated with modern facilities, he said.
First Published on Jul 22, 2019 08:08 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.