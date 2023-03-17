 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
6 killed in major fire in high-rise commercial building in Hyderabad

Mar 17, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST

Six people, including four women, died of asphyxiation following a major fire in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad

Six people, including four women died of asphyxiation following a major fire in a multi-storey commercial complex in Secunderabad, officials said on Friday.

The six people were found in an unconscious condition by firemen on Thursday in an office room on the fifth floor which was completely filled with smoke, in the Swapnalok Complex building and were rushed to a state-run hospital, they said.

All the six were declared brought dead by doctors at the hospital.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.