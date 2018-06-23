6 injured after wall of under-construction building collapses in Delhi

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital after wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Greater Kailash.
Six people were injured after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area, an official said.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials received a call at 12.10 pm about the collapse and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.
First Published on Jun 23, 2018 04:13 pm