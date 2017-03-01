6 cops killed, 1 injured as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Six Chhattisgarh police personnel were killed and one was injured when Naxals blew up their vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

DIG (Dantewada Range) Ratan Lal Dangi told PTI that the Naxals triggered the blast between Cholnar and Kirandul villages when a joint team of the Chhattisagarh Armed Force and the District Force, in an SUV, was escorting a vehicle carrying material for road construction work.

"Six jawans were killed and one was injured according to preliminary investigation. Search operation is being held by security forces. Blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation," news agency ANI quoted Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation on Dantewada attack.