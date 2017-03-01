App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
May 20, 2018 02:26 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

6 cops killed, 1 injured as Naxals blow up police vehicle in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

DIG (Dantewada Range) Ratan Lal Dangi told PTI that the Naxals triggered the blast between Cholnar and Kirandul villages when a joint team of the Chhattisagarh Armed Force and the District Force, in an SUV, was escorting a vehicle carrying material for road construction work.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

Six Chhattisgarh police personnel were killed and one was injured when Naxals blew up their vehicle with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, police said.

DIG (Dantewada Range) Ratan Lal Dangi told PTI that the Naxals triggered the blast between Cholnar and Kirandul villages when a joint team of the Chhattisagarh Armed Force and the District Force, in an SUV, was escorting a vehicle carrying material for road construction work.

"Six jawans were killed and one was injured according to preliminary investigation. Search operation is being held by security forces. Blast could be of high intensity, but the exact details will come after the investigation," news agency ANI quoted Sunder Raj P, DIG Anti-Naxal Operation on Dantewada attack.

Read More

tags #Current Affairs #India #naxal

most popular

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

These top 10 stocks can return up to 55% in 1 year

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

Ram Jethmalani moves SC against Karnataka governor's decision inviting BJP to form govt

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

How should investors play ITC after Q4 show? Brokerages see it rising up to 20%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.