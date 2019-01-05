6 children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

The accident occurred in Sangrah town on January 5 morning. A private bus carrying students of DAV School fell into a gorge.
Seven people, including six schoolchildren, were killed and 12 injured on Saturday when a private school bus rolled down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said.
First Published on Jan 5, 2019 12:16 pm