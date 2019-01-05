6 children, driver killed as school bus falls into gorge in Himachal Pradesh

Seven people, including six schoolchildren, were killed and 12 injured on Saturday when a private school bus rolled down a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, police said.

The accident occurred in Sangrah town on January 5 morning. A private bus carrying students of DAV School fell into a gorge.

Seven people -- six schoolchildren and the bus driver -- were killed, Superintendent of Police, Sirmaur, Rohit Malpani said.