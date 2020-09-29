6.6% Indians aged above 10 were exposed to COVID-19 by August: Sero-survey

Notably, the second sero-survey was conducted in the same 700 villages and wards across 21 states. However, unlike last time, individuals aged above 10 years were surveyed, acknowledging their risk of contracting the deadly disease as well.

The other finding of the second sero-survey was that SARS-CoV-2 infection prevalence was higher in urban slum (15.6 percent) and non-slum (8.2 percent) areas as compared to rural areas at 4.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that ICMR’s survey confirms that India is far from achieving herd immunity against the novel coronavirus. Therefore, the need to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols remains of utmost importance.

Dr Balram Bhargava, Director-General, ICMR, has said: “In light of the upcoming festivities, winter season and mass gathering, inventive containment strategies need to be implemented by the states…. Since a large proportion of the population is still susceptible, prevention fatigue is to be avoided and 5T strategy (Test, Track, Trace, Treat Technology) to be adhered.”

What is a sero-survey and will it help in the fight against COVID-19?

One must note here that antibody tests are not diagnostic tests. These are essentially surveys that help understand the prevalence of an infection in the larger population so that authorities can craft strategies accordingly to fight the disease spread.