Last Updated : Feb 14, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

6.1 lakh more voters in Delhi's electoral roll than in 2015: Officials

The AAP has been alleging 'deletion' of names of 30 lakh voters, particularly of Purvanchali, Muslims and Bania communities, since the 2015 assembly election in Delhi and attacking the BJP claiming its hand behind it.

There are 6.1 lakh more voters in the electoral roll of the national capital than what it was in 2015 and representatives of various political parties have been informed about it, officials of the Delhi CEO office said Thursday.

The AAP has been alleging "deletion" of names of 30 lakh voters, particularly of Purvanchali, Muslims and Bania communities, since the 2015 assembly election in Delhi and attacking the BJP claiming its hand behind it.

"Representatives of recognised national and state-level political parties, including the AAP, Congress, BJP, CPI, CPI(M) met yesterday in the office of Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) here to discuss various issues relating to the electoral rolls and the upcoming general elections," a senior official of the CEO office said.

The representatives of the political parties were apprised of the status of electoral rolls for the period 2015 to 2019, he said.

The Delhi CEO office has also issued a statement on the meeting.

"It was informed that 17,54,356 electors have been added and 11,44,316 electors have been deleted. Hence, there is a net addition of 6,10,040 electors since the year 2015," the statement said.

So, as per the figures, there is a "net addition" in the roll since 2015, the official said.

The representatives were requested to appoint booth-level agents for each polling station of Delhi and create awareness among the citizens here to check if their names are in the electoral rolls, and also enroll themselves either online on the National Voter Service Portal (NVSP) or at voter centres, the statement said.

"In the end, it was unanimously decided to organise special camps at all polling locations on Saturday or Sunday to enroll unenrolled eligible citizens and first-time voters in the age group of 18-19," it added.

According to the final electoral roll published on January 18 ahead of the general elections, over 1.36 crore voters are there in Delhi, an increase of nearly 8 per cent from the total number of electors in the last Lok Sabha polls, officials said.

"The total number electors (in Delhi) during the general elections in 2014 were 1,27,06,366, whereas the count of electors as per the final roll published January 18, stands at 1,36,95,291, an increase of 9,88,925 (or 7.78 per cent)," the Delhi CEO office stated.

However, the figure is 0.87 per cent less than the total number of electors in the last electoral roll, published on January 10, 2018, it said.

The number of electors are likely to increase during continuous update process undertaken before the next elections due in 2019, it said.
First Published on Feb 14, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #India

