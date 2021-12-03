MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

5G spectrum auctions slated to take place early next year: DoT secretary

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has floated a consultation paper for the spectrum price for the proposed auction that is expected to pave the way for 5G services.

PTI
December 03, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

Spectrum auctions for the 5G services are expected to be held early next year, a top official said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has floated a consultation paper for the spectrum price for the proposed auction that is expected to pave the way for 5G services.

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman during the workshop said 5G offers us a great opportunity and 5G spectrum auctions are slated to take place early next year, state-owned telecom research and development organisation C-DOT in a statement.

"He exhorted C-DOT to take active leadership in the early implementation of 5G and 6G in collaboration with Indian companies, start-ups and academia," C-DoT said.

The objective of the workshop was to bring various stakeholders, including the industry, R&D, academia, start-ups and MSMEs, on a common platform to deliberate upon the strengths and weaknesses in the indigenous manufacturing ecosystem and work out effective technologies in an expeditious manner.

Close
The workshop was focused on leveraging the research and development expertise of C-DOT in diverse areas of telecom by the Indian manufacturing and start-up ecosystem.
PTI
Tags: #5G #Current Affairs #DoT Secretary #India
first published: Dec 3, 2021 08:16 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.