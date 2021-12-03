5G spectrum auctions slated to take place early next year: DoT secretary

Spectrum auctions for the 5G services are expected to be held early next year, a top official said.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has floated a consultation paper for the spectrum price for the proposed auction that is expected to pave the way for 5G services.

Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman during the workshop said 5G offers us a great opportunity and 5G spectrum auctions are slated to take place early next year, state-owned telecom research and development organisation C-DOT in a statement.

"He exhorted C-DOT to take active leadership in the early implementation of 5G and 6G in collaboration with Indian companies, start-ups and academia," C-DoT said.

The objective of the workshop was to bring various stakeholders, including the industry, R&D, academia, start-ups and MSMEs, on a common platform to deliberate upon the strengths and weaknesses in the indigenous manufacturing ecosystem and work out effective technologies in an expeditious manner.

The workshop was focused on leveraging the research and development expertise of C-DOT in diverse areas of telecom by the Indian manufacturing and start-up ecosystem.